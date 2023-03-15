Ocio
2023-03-15
  • Millonaria ‘estafa’ en criptomonedas atormenta a futbolistas

    FOTO NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

Millonaria ‘estafa’ en criptomonedas atormenta a futbolistas

Los futbolistas brasileños que dicen ser los afectados, que entonces compartían en el Palmeiras de Sao Paulo, acudieron a las autoridades luego de reclamar en vano su dinero.

POR AFP

Una supuesta estafa millonaria en criptomonedas atormenta a los futbolistas brasileños Gustavo Scarpa, Mayke y Willian Bigode, y atrae desde hace varios días la atención de la prensa en Brasil.

Siempre he visto gente estúpida que cae en esquemas piramidales, estafas, cosas así. Y verme en una situación así, para mí, es horrible”, dice Scarpa, jugador del Nottingham Forest de Inglaterra y declarado mejor jugador del Brasileirao-2022, en un audio de WhatsApp difundido por el programa Fantástico, de la cadena Globo.

Se ha producido un error al procesar la plantilla. 
Invocation of method 'getAdContainer' in  class com.liferay.portal.kernel.velocity.IterVelocityTools threw exception XYZ_E_INVALID_SLOT_NAME_ZYX:PUB_TXT_300X600
[file AdvertisementUtil.java, method getAdContainerByName, line 447] at VM_global_iter.vm[line 5221, column 53]
1##----DETAIL_INF1_INF2_IMG_TIT_SUB_TXT----
 
2#set($shareUrl = "#siteUrl()#printAcCanonicalUrl_v1()")
 
3#set($shareUrl = $shareUrl.replaceAll("http:","https:"))
 
4#set($title = $!articleToolbox.getTag(null,"Headline").data)
 
5#set($title = $!escapeTool.html($title))
 
6$!iterVelocityTools.includeLibrary("https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bxslider/4.2.15/jquery.bxslider.min.js", "ITER.RESOURCE.CUSTOM.onBxsliderLoaded.resolve()")
 
7
 
8
 
9<div class="DETAIL_INF1_INF2_IMG_TIT_SUB_TXT">
 
10
 
11	#printTopcontainer_v1("section","#333")
 
12
 
13	<div class="date">#printDateFrom_v1("yyyy-MM-dd")</div>
 
14
 
15	<div class="multimedia">
 
16		#getMultimediaMixed_v1("full","crop_1200x900","100%","495","80%")
 
17	</div>
 
18
 
19	<h1 class="headline" itemprop="headline">#getFullContentTitleGeneral_v1</h1>
 
20
 
21	<div class="subheadline">
 
22		<h3>#getTeaserSubheadline_v1(false)</h3>
 
23	</div>
 
24
 
25		#set($Lead_ = $!articleToolbox.getTag(null,"Lead"))
 
26#if($Lead_ && $Lead_.data != "")
 
27    #if($Lead_.iterContentTypeOut == "Lead")
 
28        <div class="lead notafull subheadline"><h3 class="entradilla">$Lead_.data</h3></div>
 
29    #end
 
30#end
 
31
 
32	<div class="socials">
 
33			<div class="social facebook">
 
34				<a href="http://m.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=$shareUrl" target="_blank" title="Facebook">
 
35					<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-facebook" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
 
36					  <path d="M16 8.049c0-4.446-3.582-8.05-8-8.05C3.58 0-.002 3.603-.002 8.05c0 4.017 2.926 7.347 6.75 7.951v-5.625h-2.03V8.05H6.75V6.275c0-2.017 1.195-3.131 3.022-3.131.876 0 1.791.157 1.791.157v1.98h-1.009c-.993 0-1.303.621-1.303 1.258v1.51h2.218l-.354 2.326H9.25V16c3.824-.604 6.75-3.934 6.75-7.951z"/>
 
37					</svg>
 
38				</a>
 
39			</div>
 
40			<div class="social twitter">
 
41				<a rel="external" href="http://twitter.com/share?url=$shareUrl&text=$title" target="_blank" title="Twitter">
 
42					<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-twitter" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
 
43					  <path d="M5.026 15c6.038 0 9.341-5.003 9.341-9.334 0-.14 0-.282-.006-.422A6.685 6.685 0 0 0 16 3.542a6.658 6.658 0 0 1-1.889.518 3.301 3.301 0 0 0 1.447-1.817 6.533 6.533 0 0 1-2.087.793A3.286 3.286 0 0 0 7.875 6.03a9.325 9.325 0 0 1-6.767-3.429 3.289 3.289 0 0 0 1.018 4.382A3.323 3.323 0 0 1 .64 6.575v.045a3.288 3.288 0 0 0 2.632 3.218 3.203 3.203 0 0 1-.865.115 3.23 3.23 0 0 1-.614-.057 3.283 3.283 0 0 0 3.067 2.277A6.588 6.588 0 0 1 .78 13.58a6.32 6.32 0 0 1-.78-.045A9.344 9.344 0 0 0 5.026 15z"/>
 
44					</svg>
 
45				</a>
 
46			</div>
 
47			<div class="social whatsapp">
 
48				<a rel="" href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=$title - $shareUrl" target="_blank" title="Whatsapp">
 
49					<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-whatsapp" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
 
50					  <path d="M13.601 2.326A7.854 7.854 0 0 0 7.994 0C3.627 0 .068 3.558.064 7.926c0 1.399.366 2.76 1.057 3.965L0 16l4.204-1.102a7.933 7.933 0 0 0 3.79.965h.004c4.368 0 7.926-3.558 7.93-7.93A7.898 7.898 0 0 0 13.6 2.326zM7.994 14.521a6.573 6.573 0 0 1-3.356-.92l-.24-.144-2.494.654.666-2.433-.156-.251a6.56 6.56 0 0 1-1.007-3.505c0-3.626 2.957-6.584 6.591-6.584a6.56 6.56 0 0 1 4.66 1.931 6.557 6.557 0 0 1 1.928 4.66c-.004 3.639-2.961 6.592-6.592 6.592zm3.615-4.934c-.197-.099-1.17-.578-1.353-.646-.182-.065-.315-.099-.445.099-.133.197-.513.646-.627.775-.114.133-.232.148-.43.05-.197-.1-.836-.308-1.592-.985-.59-.525-.985-1.175-1.103-1.372-.114-.198-.011-.304.088-.403.087-.088.197-.232.296-.346.1-.114.133-.198.198-.33.065-.134.034-.248-.015-.347-.05-.099-.445-1.076-.612-1.47-.16-.389-.323-.335-.445-.34-.114-.007-.247-.007-.38-.007a.729.729 0 0 0-.529.247c-.182.198-.691.677-.691 1.654 0 .977.71 1.916.81 2.049.098.133 1.394 2.132 3.383 2.992.47.205.84.326 1.129.418.475.152.904.129 1.246.08.38-.058 1.171-.48 1.338-.943.164-.464.164-.86.114-.943-.049-.084-.182-.133-.38-.232z"/>
 
51					</svg>	
 
52				</a>
 
53			</div>
 
54	</div>
 
55
 
56	<div class="text">
 
57		#getTextFlow_v1("crop_1200x900","1200","900","100%")
 
58	</div>
 
59
 
60	<div class="socials">
 
61			<div class="social facebook">
 
62				<a href="http://m.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=$shareUrl" target="_blank" title="Facebook">
 
63					<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-facebook" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
 
64					  <path d="M16 8.049c0-4.446-3.582-8.05-8-8.05C3.58 0-.002 3.603-.002 8.05c0 4.017 2.926 7.347 6.75 7.951v-5.625h-2.03V8.05H6.75V6.275c0-2.017 1.195-3.131 3.022-3.131.876 0 1.791.157 1.791.157v1.98h-1.009c-.993 0-1.303.621-1.303 1.258v1.51h2.218l-.354 2.326H9.25V16c3.824-.604 6.75-3.934 6.75-7.951z"/>
 
65					</svg>
 
66				</a>
 
67			</div>
 
68			<div class="social twitter">
 
69				<a rel="external" href="http://twitter.com/share?url=$shareUrl&text=$title" target="_blank" title="Twitter">
 
70					<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-twitter" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
 
71					  <path d="M5.026 15c6.038 0 9.341-5.003 9.341-9.334 0-.14 0-.282-.006-.422A6.685 6.685 0 0 0 16 3.542a6.658 6.658 0 0 1-1.889.518 3.301 3.301 0 0 0 1.447-1.817 6.533 6.533 0 0 1-2.087.793A3.286 3.286 0 0 0 7.875 6.03a9.325 9.325 0 0 1-6.767-3.429 3.289 3.289 0 0 0 1.018 4.382A3.323 3.323 0 0 1 .64 6.575v.045a3.288 3.288 0 0 0 2.632 3.218 3.203 3.203 0 0 1-.865.115 3.23 3.23 0 0 1-.614-.057 3.283 3.283 0 0 0 3.067 2.277A6.588 6.588 0 0 1 .78 13.58a6.32 6.32 0 0 1-.78-.045A9.344 9.344 0 0 0 5.026 15z"/>
 
72					</svg>
 
73				</a>
 
74			</div>
 
75			<div class="social whatsapp">
 
76				<a rel="" href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=$title - $shareUrl" target="_blank" title="Whatsapp">
 
77					<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="32" height="32" fill="currentColor" class="bi bi-whatsapp" viewBox="0 0 16 16">
 
78					  <path d="M13.601 2.326A7.854 7.854 0 0 0 7.994 0C3.627 0 .068 3.558.064 7.926c0 1.399.366 2.76 1.057 3.965L0 16l4.204-1.102a7.933 7.933 0 0 0 3.79.965h.004c4.368 0 7.926-3.558 7.93-7.93A7.898 7.898 0 0 0 13.6 2.326zM7.994 14.521a6.573 6.573 0 0 1-3.356-.92l-.24-.144-2.494.654.666-2.433-.156-.251a6.56 6.56 0 0 1-1.007-3.505c0-3.626 2.957-6.584 6.591-6.584a6.56 6.56 0 0 1 4.66 1.931 6.557 6.557 0 0 1 1.928 4.66c-.004 3.639-2.961 6.592-6.592 6.592zm3.615-4.934c-.197-.099-1.17-.578-1.353-.646-.182-.065-.315-.099-.445.099-.133.197-.513.646-.627.775-.114.133-.232.148-.43.05-.197-.1-.836-.308-1.592-.985-.59-.525-.985-1.175-1.103-1.372-.114-.198-.011-.304.088-.403.087-.088.197-.232.296-.346.1-.114.133-.198.198-.33.065-.134.034-.248-.015-.347-.05-.099-.445-1.076-.612-1.47-.16-.389-.323-.335-.445-.34-.114-.007-.247-.007-.38-.007a.729.729 0 0 0-.529.247c-.182.198-.691.677-.691 1.654 0 .977.71 1.916.81 2.049.098.133 1.394 2.132 3.383 2.992.47.205.84.326 1.129.418.475.152.904.129 1.246.08.38-.058 1.171-.48 1.338-.943.164-.464.164-.86.114-.943-.049-.084-.182-.133-.38-.232z"/>
 
79					</svg>	
 
80				</a>
 
81			</div>
 
82	</div>
 
83
 
84</div> 
Fútbol
|
Estafa
|
Criptomoneda
|
Estafa piramidal
|
Inglaterra
|
Sao Paulo
|
Brasilia
|

12 ejemplares al año por $75

SUSCRIBIRSE