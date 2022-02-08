Ocio
Fecha de publicación: 2022-02-08

Anuncian los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

La entrega de galardones se desarrollará el 27 de marzo. La película “The Power of the Dog”, de la cineasta Jane Campion, lidera con 12 candidaturas.  

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes las nominaciones a la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios Oscar, que este año se realizarán el 27 de marzo, un poco más tarde de lo habitual. Y, por segundo año consecutivo, se desarrollarán en contexto de pandemia.

A continuación, todos los nominados:

Mejor película

Belfast
CODA
Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
Drive My Car
Dune (Duna)
King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
West Side Story

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor película internacional

Drive my Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragegy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire

Mejor cortometraje documental

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Mejor canción original

Be alive (King Richard)
Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow you do (Four Good Days)

Mejor largometraje animado

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya y el último dragón

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Mejor montaje

Don’t look up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, tick... Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The Power of the Dog

Mejor sonido

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Judi Dench (West Side Story)
Ariana DeBose (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The dress
The long goodbye
On my mind
Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Mejor guion original

Belfast
Don’t look up
El método Williams
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daugher
The Power of the Dog

Las nominaciones al Oscar, que fueron anunciadas por Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan, intentarán recuperar su atractivo tras un año de cambios profundos para la industria y una recuperación aún en desarrollo para los cines.

Pero esos están lejos de ser los únicos vientos en contra que enfrenta la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. Los Oscar del año pasado, celebrados a fines de abril en un Union Station sin público en lugar del habitual Teatro Dolby, vieron sus índices de audiencia desplomarse a un mínimo histórico de 9,85 millones de espectadores.

