Globos de Oro 2021: todo lo que debes de saber

Los Globos de Oro 2021 (Golden Globes), que dan inicio a la temporada de premios a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, se encuentran prácticamente a la vuelta de la esquina, por lo que en cuestión de días podrá conocer a los ganadores en la ceremonia anual, la cual se llevará a cabo este domingo 28 de febrero.
Cabe señalar que las nominaciones de este año fueron anunciadas virtualmente, siguiendo las medidas de seguridad vigentes, para evitar contagios a causa del coronavirus. De igual forma, la ceremonia será conducida por las actrices Tina Fey y Amy Poehler desde diferentes ciudades.
Las estrellas regresan por cuarta vez a la conducción del evento, después de haber sido anfitriones en 2013, 2014 y 2015.
Fey estará en vivo desde el Rainbow Room de Nueva York, mientras que Poehler lo hará desde el Beverly Hilton, en Beverly Hills. Por su parte, los nominados se encuentran en varios lugares del mundo.
Además de las categorías anunciadas, los Globos de Oro 2021 honrarán a Jane Fonda con el premio Cecil B. deMille y a Norman Lear con el premio Carol Burnett.
Lear será el tercer destinatario del recientemente creado Premio Carol Burnett, que reconoce las contribuciones a la televisión.
La llorona, filme guatemalteco entre los nominados
Cabe señalar que en esta edición de los Golden Globes, la película del guatemalteco Jayro Bustamante, La Llorona se encuentra entre las cintas en otro idioma nominadas.
El cineasta es conocido por el éxito que obtuvo con los filmes Ixcanul (2015) y Temblores (2019).
En la actualidad, La Llorona es una producción que ha llenado de alegría a muchos guatemaltecos, incluidos los que se involucraron en la producción, a los actores, actrices y todo el staff. También ha sido motivo de orgullo para los ciudadanos que celebraron la reciente nominación del filme en Los Globos de Oro y los Critics Choice Awards.
Dónde y cuándo ver los Golden Globes
El “pre-show” de la edición 78 iniciará a las 18:30 horas y será transmitido por TNT, TNT Series y redes sociales del canal en Youtube, Twitter y Facebook. Éste será conducido por Yalitza Aparicio y Lety Sahagún con el nombre “Punto de Encuentro TNT”.
De igual forma, la ceremonia dará inicio a en punto de las 19:00 horas.
Canales para ver los Globos de Oro 2021
Si desea conocer a todos los ganadores de este evento cinematográfico, puede seguir la transmisión en las siguientes señales:
- Dish - 370 y 870 (HD)
- Sky - 415 y 1415 (HD)
- Izzi - 610 y 912 (HD)
- Megacable - 410 y 1410 (HD)
- Totalplay - 435 (HD)
Lista de nominados
A continuación le presentamos el listado completo de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021:
CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
MEJOR GUIÓN
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Borat 2
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
MEJOR ACTOR DE PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
- James Corden, The Prom
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the world
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami…
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN OTRO IDIOMA
- Another Round, Dinamarca
- La Llorona, Francia y Guatemala
- Life Ahead, Italia
- Minari, Estados Unidos
- Two of Us, Estados Unidos y Francia
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Alexandre Desplat para The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Göransson para Tenet
- James Newton Howard para News of the World
- Atticus Ross y Trent Reznor para Mank
- Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross y Trent Reznor para Soul
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL DE PELÍCULA
- “Fight for you”, de la película Judas and the Black Messiah
- “The hear my voice”, de la película Trial of the Chicago 7
- “TheIo Sì (Seen)”, de la película Life Ahead
- “Speak Now”, de la película One night in Miami…
- “The Tigress & Tweed”, de la película United States vs. Billie Holiday
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Schitts Creek
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN: MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning , The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN: MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
MEJOR SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- John Boyega, Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Southerland, The Undoing
La ceremonia es organizada por la Asociación de la Prensa Extrajera de Hollywood (HFPA) y se entregan galardones en 25 categorías, 14 de cine y 11 de televisión.