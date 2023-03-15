Empresas & Management
2023-03-15
  • Estas son las nuevas empresas que se desprenden de la división de Kellogg

Estas son las nuevas empresas que se desprenden de la división de Kellogg

La marca permanecerá en el empaque de los productos de ambas empresas en todo el mundo.

Por estrategiaynegocios.net

Kellogg Company confirmó que se separará en dos empresas públicas, una centrada en el negocio mundial de aperitivos y la otra en los productos de cereales norteamericanos.

La empresa global de snacks se llamará Kellanova, mientras tanto, WK Kellogg Co. se llamára así en honor al fundador de la compañía y quien creó Corn Flakes en 1894, y operará en el mercado norteamericano de cereales y sus datos bursátiles se revelarán en los próximos meses.

Alimentos
|
Empresas
|
Inversiones
|
Snacks
|
Desayuno
|
Kellog Company
|
Exportación de cereales
|
Estados Unidos
|

